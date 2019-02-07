Rising landmine blast toll in Afghanistan highlights long-term care needs of survivors: UN

UNITED NATIONS, Feb 07 (APP):The number of casualties in Afghanistan from landmines and other explosives has more than tripled since 2012, the UN said Wednesday, while calling for

more long-term support for survivors.

Latest data from UNMAS, the UN Mine Action Service, shows that 1,415 Afghan civilians were killed or injured by mines and so-called explosive remnants of war (ERW) in 2018.