Remittances surpass $ 21.2 bln target

ISLAMABAD, Aug 18 (APP):Due to THE initiatives taken by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, the remittances surpassed the target of $ 21.2 billion in the financial year 2019 showing an increase of 9.68 percent over the previous year.

According to the one-year performance report of Ministry of Finance shared by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday, the major share of remittances was from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, the United Kingdom and other Gulf Cooperation Council countries.