Reform initiatives to yield positive results for economy: Dar

ISLAMABAD, Jan 23 (APP): The Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar said Monday that the implementation of demutualization of stock exchange was paying rich dividends and other reform initiatives would also yield positive results for the economy.

Chairing a meeting to discuss corporate sector reforms, the minister said that good corporate governance was essential for a vibrant and dynamic economy.

He urged Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan SECP to perform its positive role in this regard.

The minister appreciated the efforts of SECP for reforming the corporate sector.

Earlier, SECP Chairman briefed the Minster on the ongoing deliberation by the National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance on the new Companies law, which aims at introducing a number of reforms in the corporate sector of Pakistan.

The Chairman also apprised the Minister of other reform initiatives being undertaken by the SECP.

He informed that the arrival of foreign partners in the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) had been well received in the market and stock index is likely to show even better performance in the future.