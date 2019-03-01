Recruitment of medical officers for Jhelum hospitals fulfilment of another promise of PTI: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Mar 01 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said that recruitment of medical officers in various public sector hospitals in Jhelum was fulfillment of yet another promise made with the people of Jhelum.

In a tweet the minister said that now treatment of the patients from district Jhelum would not be done in Rawlpindi and Lahore.

Tagging the notification for recruitment of medical officers in various hospital in district Jhelum, he said that now treatment of Jhelum people will be done in their native areas which was fulfillment of another promise by the PTI government