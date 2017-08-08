Reception hosted in London for Pakistani students

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (APP): A group of 25 high achiever students of

government schools from all over the Pakistan were given a reception at the Pakistan High Commission London on August 7.

These students were selected under “Science Talent Farming Scheme

(STFS)” which is a project of Pakistan Science Foundation Ministry of Science and Technology, Islamabad.

“Science Talent Farming Scheme (STFS)” is a fully Government funded

project meant for selection of talented 300 students each year from all over Pakistan who have passed matriculation from Government schools.

They are currently participating in the London International Youth

Science Forum (LIYSF).

on the occasion the High Commissioner to London Syed Ibne Abbas,

congratulated the students on their academic achievements.

He also appreciated their dedication, hard work and commitment to

purpose.

The high commissioner hoped that the country would benefit from their

knowledge and expertise in scientific fields in future.

He also interacted with the students individually and asked them to

share their views after getting the international exposure.

The students said they were more self-confident, optimistic and

informed after having attended the LIYSF.

The high commissioner commended the federal government’s initiative to

focus on talent hunt from the government schools from across the country that would ensure equal opportunities for students belonging to all regions of Pakistan.

The project takes the students up to the highest degrees i.e. PhD in

various scientific disciplines. Scholarships to the mark of Rs10,000 per month are provided for the selected students.

Besides, visits to universities and international Science and

Technology organizations are included in modules. Science Research projects will be undertaken by the students under supervision of university teachers/researcher.

Simultaneously, state of the art “National Science School” will be

established to accommodate 1,500 students, with starting intake of 300 students from grade-8, to provide free high quality education with boarding facilities for deserving talented students from government schools of Pakistan, purely on merit.

Project Director of Science Talent Farming Scheme –

STFS Jamil Qureshi was leading the students.