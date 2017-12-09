RAWHA team leaving for Malaysia on 10-day tour

LAHORE, Dec 09 (APP):The team of Rukhsana Arshad Women

Hockey Academy (RAWHA) will leave for Malaysia on Sunday

(December 10) on a 10-day tour to play firendly and training

matches there.

RAWHA is the first woman hockey academy team in Pakistan

which has been invited by the Asian Hockey Federation to play

eight friendly and training matches at Azalan Shah Stadium,

Ipoh, Malaysia.

The team would play matches with different teams including

Uzbekistan national team and Perak provincial women team during

the tour.