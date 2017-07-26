Rain-thunderstorm likely at scattered places

ISLAMABAD, July 26 (APP): Rain-thunderstorm with few heavy

falls is expected at scattered places in Punjab, federal capital and

Kashmir, and at isolated places of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and FATA

in next 24 hours.

Rainfall is expected at Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore,

Sargodha and Hazara divisions, federal capital and Kashmir and at

isolated places in Malakand, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, D I Khan,

D G Khan, Sibbi, Mirpurkhas divisions and FATA during this time

span.

Hot and humid weather will grip other parts of the country during

the time duration.

A seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Monsoon currents

are penetrating upper and central parts of country. A westerly wave

is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist during

next few days.

In last 24 hours, rain-thunderstorm occurred at scattered

places in Sargodha, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Kohat, Kohat and D I Khan

divisions, and Islamabad, and at isolated places in Mirpurkhas,

D G Khan and Malakand divisions, and Kashmir. However, weather remained

hot and humid in other parts of the country.

Rainfall recorded during the time span was: in Punjab:

Noorpurthal 68mm, Islamabad (Saidpur 29mm, Bokra 15mm, Golra 03mm,

Z.P Trace), Gujranwala 16mm, Kamra 15mm, Sialkot (City 14mm, A/P

Trace), Joharabad 13mm, Chakwal 12mm, Sargodha 11mm, Jhelum 06mm,

Gujrat 02mm, Kot addu, Rawalpindi, Mianwali, Mangla, M.B din 01mm,

KP: D.I.Khan 19mm, Kohat, Malamjabba 02mm, Sindh: Nagarparker 07mm

and Kashmir: Kotli 03mm.

Maximum temperatures recorded on Wednesday were in Nokkundi

and Sukkur 44øC, and Sibbi and Dalbandin 43øC.