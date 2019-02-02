Rain, snowfalls to help improve country’s water requirements: PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said the recent rains and snowfall were the blessings of Almighty Allah which would help the crops in Barani (rain-fed) areas, besides, raising the water table.

On his twitter account, the Prime Minister posted “The rains & snowfall, we have received in Pakistan are truly a blessing from God. The rains have been most timely for our crops especially in the Barani crops. Also, the rainfall will raise the water table while the snow will melt into our rivers.