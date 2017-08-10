Qualifying rounds of SNGPL National Independence Day squash begin

LAHORE, Aug 10 (APP): A heavy programme was gone through as dozens of

matches were played in the qualifying rounds of the of 1st SNGPL National

Jashan-e-Azadi Squash Championship here on Thursday at the Punjab Squash Complex,

Lahore.

Following are the results of the matches.

In the first qualifying round men Senior Category Salman Saleem (PB) beat Sadam ul Haq

(ARMY) score 11/5,11/7,7/11,11/6 (41m), Zeeshan Khan (KP) beat Mehran Javed (KP)

score 6/11,11/3,11/8,11/4 (29m), Kashif Asif (SNGPL) beat Moin Rauf (PB) score

11/7,11/4,11/6 (23m), Waqas Mehboob (ZTBL) beat basit Sammad (PB) score

11/1,11/5,11/3 (20m), Abbas Shaukat (ARMY) beat M.Naeem (NAVY) 11/8,11/9,11/6

(19m), Mohammad Adil faqir (KP) beat Mohammad Farhan (SNGPL) score

8/11,11/9,11/9,11/5 (36m), Asif Khan Khalil (KP) beat Mohammad Ibrahim Noorani

(KP) score 13/11,11/4,11/7 (25m), Nauman Khan (SINDH) beat Munir Zaman (WAPDA)

score 11/8,12/10,13/11 (25m).

Women Senior Category 1st Qualifying Round Noor Ul Huda (SNGPL) beat

Uzma Naz (SINDH) score 11/9,11/3,11/1 (16m), Mehwish (SINDH) beat Shafaq

Chaudry (PB) score 11/9,11/6,11/5 (15m), Kainat (KP) beat Iqra Butt (PB) score

11/5,11/3,11/1 (15m), Noor Ul Ain Ijaz (SNGPL) beat Humaira Naz (SINDH) score

11/0,11/2,11/3 (7m), Unaiza Nasir (PB) beat Kanwal (SINDH) score 11/1,11/0,11/0

(15m), Sibgha Arshad (PB) beat Tayyaba Abbas (PB) score, Amna Fayyaz (PIA) qualifies

for the 2nd round with a bye, Maira Shahzad (PB) qualifies for the 2nd round with a bye.

Meanwhile all the players, male and female, featuring in the main draw

have reached Lahore to underline their talent in their respective events. They included

Israr Ahmed, Maria Toor, Madina Zafar and Farhan Mehboob and many others.

The opening ceremony of the event will be held tomorrow, Friday and MD

SNGPL Amjad Latif, will be the chief guest on the occasion. Finals of event will be played

on August 14.