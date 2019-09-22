Qalandars latest franchise to join Abu Dhabi T10

ISLAMABAD, Sep 22 (APP):Team Qalandars is returning to the UAE capital this November, as the latest franchise to join the Abu Dhabi T10.

The addition of the popular team, representing Pakistan’s strong cricketing tradition, underscores the diversity of the Abu Dhabi T10, and will resonate amongst over one million residents of Pakistan living in the UAE, website cric123.com reported on Sunday.

The Abu Dhabi T10, commencing on November 14 with a star-studded opening ceremony will see 29 fast-paced matches take place over 10 days ahead of the grand finale on November 24, 2019.

Announcing the arrival of the new team, Aref Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council said: “The announcement of the Qalandars’ participation is a prestigious boost for Abu Dhabi T10’s global profile and demonstrates the desire of international teams to come to Abu Dhabi as a destination for world class tournaments.