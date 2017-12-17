Punjab govt spending Rs 8.5 billion on sports infrastructure, says Federal Minister Education

BAHAWALPUR, Dec 17 (APP):Federal Minister for Education Engineer Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman has said that Punjab government has spent amount of Rs 8.5 billion for promotion of sports culture in the province. While addressing the closing ceremony of Sports Gala at Dring Stadium here, he said that youth of the province are being provide best infrastructure to demonstrate their sports skills. He told that cricket grounds, e-library, sports complex and gymnasium are being constructed in Bahawalpur to provide better facilities of sports to the youth of this area. In the end, Federal Minister gave away trophy and prizes to the winning teams and players of Sports Gala. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Rana Muhammad Saleem Afzal, Mayor Bahawalpur Aqeel Najam Hashmi, MPA Fouzia Ayub Qureshi, MPA Haseena Naz and notables of the city were also present at the occasion.