Punjab Finance Minister meets Pakistan High Commissioner, UK

ISLAMABAD, July 11 (APP): Finance Minister of Punjab Dr Ayesha Ghaus

Pasha met Pakistan High Commissioner, UK, Syed Ibne Abbas, at his office in London.

The High Commissioner briefed the minister about the High Commission’s

efforts to upscale the economic and trade relations between Pakistan and the UK, a message received here on Tuesday said.

He said promotion of trade and economic ties between the two

countries is one of his top priorities, besides strengthening bilateral political relations and community facilitation.

The two sides also discussed ways and means to expand the economic

relations after Brexit when the UK would be looking out for new markets.

The minister informed that the government of the Punjab would welcome

investment from diaspora in the province and informed that, in this regard, all relevant information is available on Finance Department’s website for potential investors.

He briefly interacted with the visiting Khyber Pakhutnkhwa

Assembly delegation and exchanged views on promotion of investment and trade in the country.