PTI’s false claims to fail in days ahead: Khawaja Asif

PTI’s false claims doomed to fail in days ahead: Khawaja Asif ISLAMABAD, Jan 18 (APP): Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad

Asif Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s false

claims regarding Panama papers would be doomed to fail in days

ahead.

Talking to media outside the Supreme Court, he said all

evidence had been submitted in the apex court regarding money trail

and the prime minister would be victorious as his legal counsel was

pleading the case as per law and the Constitution.

The minister said the PTI’s politics was based on fabricated

stories and people were fully aware about the truth.

He asked the PTI chief to explain about US$ 7 million

transaction of funds of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital

abroad.

Khawaja Asif said Pakistan had emerged as one of the fastest

growing economies in the world since Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz

government had assumed the power.

He said the government had significantly reduced electricity

shortage and also achieved great success in the war against

terrorism.

The minister said law and order had been restored in Karachi

due to untiring efforts of the government and law enforcement

agencies.

He hoped that the people would re-elect Nawaz Sharif as prime

minister in the next general election due to his people friendly

policies.

Criticizing Imran Khan, Khawaja Asif said he had done nothing

for the well being of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said Nawaz Sharif’s counsel presented all the arguments in

the court.

He said the Rs 52 billion money trail will be brought before

the court.

He said the Net Hydel profit amounting to Rs 70 billion which

was pending for 24 years was given to KPK government by the Federal

Government as “we have treated all the provinces equally.”

Ittefaq Hospital and Sharif Medical Complex made by Sharif

family were facilitating the people, he added.