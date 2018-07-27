PTI’s Faiz Ullah wins NA-109 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) candidate Faiz Ullah won election from National Assembly constituency NA-109 Faisalabad –IX by securing 122,905votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Mian Abdul Mannan Pakistan Muslilm League (N) stood second by getting 94,476 votes.

The third position was grabbed by Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan candidate Muhammad Asad Iqbal getting 9975 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 58.05%.