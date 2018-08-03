PTI, MQM-Pakistan sign MoU for formation of new federal government

ISLAMABAD, August 3 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the formation of new federal government.

The two political parties signed the agreement after meeting with PTI Chairman Imran Khan here at Banigala.

The agreement was signed by PTI leader Arif Alvi and MQM-Pakistan leader Faisal Sabzwari.

According to the agreement, it was agreed that recommendations of Council of Common Interest on Karachi census would be implemented. The PTI will also favor a petition filed in the Supreme Court of Pakistan with regard to local bodies system in Sindh. The MoU also urged to review of Karachi operation and consultation with all the stakeholders in this regard.

Talking to media, PTI senior leader Jehangir Tareen said that the PTI would support the MQM-P’s petition in the apex court with regard to local bodies.

He said the problems pertaining to water, sewerage and transport in Karachi would be resolved and the PTI has promised a special package for the city.

MQM-P’s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said his party with PTI as it has assured them its cooperation on census issue and delimitation of constituencies.

He said PTI and MQM have mandated in Karachi, adding that few other things will be finalized between the two parties.