PTI govt devises National Youth Development Framework empowering youth

ISLAMABAD, Aug 18 (APP):The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has prepared a National Youth Development Framework (NYDF) to empower the youth socially, economically and politically.

According to the one performance report of Naya Pakistan shared by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information, Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday, Pakistan is the second youngest country in Asia with around 68% of its population below the age of 30 years.

The PTI Government, at its very outset, held extensive rounds of consultations with all the provincial/regional stakeholders, besides international experts on youth development and prepared a vision document, titled “National Youth Development Framework (NYDF)” for steering different initiatives aimed at socio-economic development of youth.

It is based on following six thematic areas: Mainstreaming Marginalized Youth, Employment and Economic Empowerment , Civic Engagement, Social Protection, Health & Well-being and Youth-Focused Institutional Reforms.