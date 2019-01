ISLAMABAD, Jan 21 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday approached Supreme Court seeking disqualification of Pakistan People Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari under Article 62(f)(i), 63 of the Constitution.

Two party leaders, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, and Member Sindh Assembly Khurram Sher Zaman cited former president, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and National Assembly secretary as respondents.