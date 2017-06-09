Provinces endorse New Forest Policy: Zahid

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (APP): Federal Minister for climate Change

Change, Zahid Hamid Friday said New Forest Policy has been approved by

Council of Common Interest which was also endorsed by provinces as well.

A meeting was held between Federal Minister for Climate Change

Zahid Hamid and World Bank delegation and discussed cooperation on

Green Pakistan Programme.

The minister informed the delegation that, “We are also declaring

Marine Protected areas in Pakistan.

Mr.Jiang Ru from World Bank discussed the financing option and

institutional arrangements for Green Pakistan Programme with the

minister.

He informed the minister that mission was willing to finance for

initiatives related to livelihood improvements under Green Pakistan Program in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhawa provinces initially.

He also pointed out that World Bank could provide

support for capacity building at national level through Ministry of

Climate Change from a minimum loan up to 100 million US dollars.

Besides that the bank would also explore possibility of seeking grant

from green Climate fund and Green Environment Facility.

He also told the minister that their focus would be on Forest

Resilient infrastructure, landscape management and forestry and

economic management.

It was also suggested by the Jiang that Ministry of climate

Change should provide some sort of incentives to provinces to

increase their forest cover. He also told the minister that World

Bank was also working on a project on watershed Management in

Balochistan.

Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Green Pakistan Programme,

Rizwan Mehboob also briefed the minister that when Prime Minister approved Green Pakistan Programme, also said to discover additional funding for this project from international donor agencies.

In this regard, Secretary Ministry of Climate Change requested

Secretary Economic Affairs Division to help in exploring financing

of different components of program, especially in the areas of

policy measures and capacity building.

On the request of Economic Affairs Division, a scoping mission of World Bank visited Pakistan and held meetings with representatives of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhawa forest departments and secretary Ministry of Climate Change.

The meeting was attended by Rahat Jabeen environmentalist

Expert, Rajesh expert on REDD Plus Project, Secretary Ministry of

Climate Change Syed Abu Ahmed Akif, Prime Minister’s Focal Person on

Climate Change Rizwan Mehboob, Director General Environment Irfan

Tariq, Inspector General Forest Syed Mehmood Nasir.