Projects of water, sanitation, hygiene launched under PM’s Education Reform Programme : Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Nov 14 (APP)::Under the Prime Minister’s Education Programme, 100 hundred projects involving construction of class rooms, setting up of science laboratories, provision of drinking water, health care, up-gradation of toilets, and construction of pilot women and girls toilets are being implemented in schools in the federal capital.

This was revealed by Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb while speaking at a ceremony held here at a local girls college under ‘ Sehatmand Pakistan, Hamarey Hath

Hamara Mustiqbil’ with regard to global day of hand washing.

The minister said the teachers and parents should become part of the awareness campaign concerning ‘Sehatmand Pakistan, Hand Washing and Usefulness of Water’. She said the government or any institution alone

could not solve social problems and all the institutions, civil society and people belonging to different walks of life

would have to contribute to achieve the development targets.

She said that all issues pertaining to health would have to be tackled to make the future generations safe and healthy adding that healthy children would make a happy family. Through this ceremony the ministries of Climate change, Education, Health, CADD, Information and Broadcasting, other institutions and partners were promoting

hand washing for a ‘Sehatmand Pakistan’ and healthcare.

The minister said besides being Minister for Information, she was also representing the Sustainable Development Goals Secretariat.

Marriyum informed the audience that the government had entered into international agreements under the agenda of development for clean drinking water, ‘Sehatmand Pakistan’ and making the future generation safe.

She said,”When a child falls sick he does not go to school and when an adult becomes indisposed he does not

go to office or undertake other normal activities which affects overall performance of the country.”

The MOS said that PTV and Radio Pakistan were telecasting and broadcasting programmes for the awareness

of the parents regarding prevention of diseases among children, the need for hand washing and issues like usefulness of clean drinking water. If the schoolchildren learned how to wash their hands they could secure themselves against a number of diseases. The schools must also continue taking practical steps for health and cleanliness, she added.

She said that the performance of the government in all the areas of national activity was quite commendable and the country could boast of a status of champion in regards to sustainable development goals.

Marriyum said Pakistan’s parliament was the first legislature that had established a full-fledged secretariat for SDGS which was playing an active role in this regard. The SDGS secretariat was exercising oversight on the national development projects and the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms also had a special SGDS unit, she added.

She said that at the provincial level also SDGS centers had been established. The achievement of SDGS, she added, was Pakistan’s international obligation and the government was firmly committed for the attaining of those

goals through its political and economic strategies.

Marriyum said that the achievement of SDGS was only possible through public-private partnership. The SDGS were also part of the vision 2025. Like other countries who were benefitting from public-private partnership Pakistan had also started working on similar lines which had already started paying dividends, she added.

The minister said that Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif had done tremendous work in all the areas setting a worth emulating example for other provinces.

She said that the children were being sensitized on the need for hand washing and clean water and the teachers and parent were playing a very significant role in creating awareness. A public awareness campaign about drainage related issues had also been unleashed. She said that different sources and avenues were being used for awareness of parents in regards to health of the children.

She said that the provincial government were also focusing on resolving problems pertaining to health, education, drainage and other issues. The media had a pivotal role in creating awareness about the social issues and it should continue that through its programmes.

Minister of State Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister for Professional Education Engineer Baligh ur Rehman, Aadvisor on Prime Minister’s Education Reform programme Ali Raza, students and those participating in the ceremony on the occasion made a pledge to promote hand washing for health care.