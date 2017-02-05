Producer, director Dilgeet Mirza passes away in USA

LAHORE, Feb 5 (APP): Senior film producer, director and actor Dilgeet

Mirza who died yesterday was laid to rest in the United States on Sunday.

His close relatives in the city told APP that Mirza had been living

with his son in America for last one and a half years.

Dilgeet Mirza belonged to Multan but he came to Lahore about 35 years

ago to join the film industry. He performed in dozens of films and later started film production and direction.

His prominent films produced and directed by him were “Barsaat, Riwaj,

and Mardan Hath Madan”.