President to attend convocation of Karakoram University

GILGIT, Aug 24 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain arrived
here Thursday on a four-day visit, where he would also attend
the convocation of the Karakoram International University.
The President was warmly received by Governor Gilgit Baltistan Mir Ghazanfar Ali Khan and Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman at the Gilgit airport.
The President would also discuss issues related to the
region.
