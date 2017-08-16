President lauds Aga Khan’s development initiatives

ISLAMABAD, Aug 16 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain on
Wednesday said the continued efforts of Aga Khan Development
Network (AKDN) through its multiple projects in the country
were making a visible difference in the lives of the people
and infrastructure.
The President expressed these views while talking to
President of Aga Khan Council for Pakistan Hafiz Sherali who
called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr to handover a letter
from Prince Karim Aga Khan in response to the President’s
letter of felicitation on the diamond jubilee of the former’s
Imamat.
The President appreciated the role of Aga Khan
Development Network (AKDN), Aga Khan Foundation and Aga Khan
Health Services role in promoting many important social
services projects, especially in northern areas of Pakistan.
He said Prince Karim Aga Khan like his grandfather
focused his efforts concerning the quality of life of Muslims
all around the world.
In areas of health, education, cultural, revitalization,
and economic empowerment, Prince Karim Aga Khan worked to
inspire excellence and improve living condition and
opportunities in some of the world’s most remote regions, he
added.
The President also underlined the role of Aga Khan’s
grandfather Sir Sultan Shah Aga Khan in the Pakistan Movement
as the first President of All India Muslim League.
In his message, acknowledging his family’s strong ties
dating back to the foundation of Pakistan, Prince Aga Khan
highlighted the long-established collaboration of the AKDN
with public and private institutions to improve the quality of
life, create opportunity and build a strong and vibrant civil
society in the country.
He expressed gratitude to the President and the
Government of Pakistan for their continued support and
partnership which led to a number of pioneering initiatives in
the country.
Hafiz Sherali apprised the President about AKDN’s recent
activities and its focus to alleviate poverty, provide
increased access to finance for education, health and housing,
early childhood development, and infrastructure (principally,
water and energy) projects in developing countries.
The President also conveyed best wishes for Prince Karim
Aga Khan from the Government and People of Pakistan.
