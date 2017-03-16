President Hollande opens Pak company’s pharma plant in France

ISLAMABAD, Mar 16 (APP): President of France Francois

Hollande Thursday inaugurated the pharmaceutical facility of

a leading Pakistani company Martin Dow in the town of Meymac,

Corroze, located in the South West of France.

The inauguration ceremony was also attended by

Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul Haque, Phillippe

Brugere, Mayor of Meymac, Pascal Coste, President of the

County Council and Madam Nathalie Delcourserc Julliard Vice

President of the Regionls Council, French government officials

and notables of the area, according to a message received here

from Pakistan Embassy in Paris.

President Hollande said that the investment was a symbol

of Pakistan-France friendship which would further grow in

years to come.

He said that acquisition of former American

Bristol-Myers Squibb’s pharmaceutical plant by a Pakistani

pharmaceutical company was a positive step in consolidating

investment ties between France and Pakistan and as well for

creating new job opportunities in the region.

President Hollande visited various parts of the factory

and was given a detailed briefing by Jawed Akhai, Chairman.

Later speaking to media, the Ambassador of Pakistan to

France Moin ul Haque welcoming the investment by Martin Dow

said that it was a reflection of the growing strength and

confidence of Pakistan’s private sector to successfully expand

its outreach in the developed world.

This would also have a salutary effect in attracting

French investment to Pakistan, he added.

The said plant was set up by the American Company

Bristol-Myers Squibb (AMS) in 1990. It was later taken over by

the Algerian Company Salem Labs in 2010. After the closure of

operations by Salem Labs in 2015, it was acquired by the

Pakistan group Martin Dow.

Founded in 1995, Martin Dow is one of the largest

Pakistani owned pharmaceutical companies in Pakistan.