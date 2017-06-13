President congratulates Pakistan cricket team

MAKKAH, June 13 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain has congratulated the

Pakistan cricket team on wining the important match of Champions Trophy 2017 against Sri Lanka.

“Pakistani players played very well especially Sarfraz Ahmed and

Mohammad Amir who batted till the end ” the President said, according to a statement released by his Press Wing.

The President who is here to perform Umrah, commended the performance

of the players in the key match of the tournament.

The President also expressed hope that the players will win the hearts

of the nation through their excellent performance in the upcoming matches.

The President is in Saudi Arabia to spend the second Ashra of the Holy month of Ramadan.