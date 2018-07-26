PPP’s Khursheed Ahmed Junejo wins NA-201 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan People’s Party-Parliamentarian candidate Khursheed Ahmed Junejo has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-201 Larkana-II by securing 97,051 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) candidate Allah Bux Unar stood second by getting 69,111 votes.

The third position was grabbed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate, Qurat-ul-ain with 10,305 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 52.71 %.