PPAF disburses Rs. 184.94 bln in 17 years to control poverty

ISLAMABAD, July 2 (APP): Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund

(PPAF) has disbursed Rs. 184.94 billion to its 134 partner

organizations in 130 districts across the country during last 17

years (Year 2000 till March 2017).

PPAF supports government’s social protection programme by

providing a poverty graduation approach for the poorest households

in over 1,600 Union Councils (UCs).

During same period, 8.4 million individuals availed PPAF

microcredit financing, 36,300 water and infrastructure projects

completed, 2,000 health and education facilities supported, 440,000

credit groups and 132,500 community organizations formed, 111,000

individuals trained through managerial and skills/entrepreneurial

training events, 108,000 ultra and vulnerable poor households

received productive assets and 282,000 interest free loans disbursed

through Prime Minister Interest Free Loan (PMIFL) scheme.

Official sources on Sunday said around 26,000 individuals

including women and youth were also trained on enterprise

development under Waseela-e-Haq National & Waseela-e-Haq Sindh

programme of and facilitated in establishing their successful

venture, and rehabilitation of 30,800 persons with disabilities.

PPAF acts as an Apex Organization carrying out programmes

through 134 Partner Organizations (POs) and it assists ultra or

very poor household (as per poverty scorecard score O-23) to lift

them out of poverty (attain a score of 35 or above) on a sustainable

basis non-poor condition for over three years).

Giving further details, the sources said during July 2016 to

March 2017, Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund disbursed an amount of

Rs. 9.207 billion to its POs.

During same period, a total of 646 Community Organizations

(COs) were formed and 5,488 community and PO staff members were

trained (32% women) under Institutional Development

and Social Mobilization component.

Similarly, under Livelihood, Employment and Enterprise

Development (LEED) component, 6951 individuals received skills/

entrepreneurial training (43% women) and 3,212 productive assets

were transferred ultra and vulnerable poor (39% women).

Around 246,142 new microcredit loans were extended to

borrowers including 60% women borrowers and 485 Water and

Infrastructure sub-projects were initiated benefitting 352,853

persons (54% women).

Under health and education component, 754 educational and 97

health facilities were supported during the reporting period.

Around 75,655 students (43% girls) were supported and

148,276 patients (52% women and girls) were treated under various

ailments, 93,427 interest free loans (62% women) were disbursed

through Prime Minister Interest Free Loans scheme, 79 Persons with

Disabilities (PWDs) were also rehabilitated.

The sources said overall, these projects and interventions

benefitted around 0.9 million poor and marginalized population

including 54% women beneficiaries during the reporting period.