PM’s directive: Rs 553 mln disbursed on Int’l Forest Day

ISLAMABAD, Mar 21 (APP): On the directive of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the first tranche of Green Pakistan funds to the tune of Rs. 553 million has been disbursed to provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and FATA on the eve of International Forest Day.

“The funds will be used to undertake afforestation across Pakistan for

mitigating adverse impact of climate change,” a PM’s Office statement said issued here Wednesday.

The GreenPak Funds have been sanctioned to all provinces without any

preference.