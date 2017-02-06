PML(N) enjoying full confidene of peple : Muqam

PESHAWAR, Feb 6 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister, Engineer Ameer Muqam Monday said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML)N was enjoyng full confidence of the people as it was actively pursuing its agenda of development in various sectors.

He said this while addressing a press conference here at Peshawar Press Club.

The key local leaders of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Tahir Khan

Umerzai and Shahid Habib joined the PMLN along with hundreds of their relatives and friends on the occasion. He said that people were joining PML-N on basis of its performance.

Ameer Muqam said that the PTI believe in sit-in politics and protests

therefore it leading leaders leaving the party.

He said that Imran Khan did not fulfill any promise made with the people of KP during general elections. He said that those PTI workder who donated money from abroad were now considering to quit the party.

He said that dream of Imran Khan to become Prime Minister could not be accomplished through politics of igitation, adding Imran Khan had lost confidence of people.

Speaking on the occasion, Tahir Khan Umerzai said that they were the

founding leaders of PTI and was impressed from the ideology of Khan but today they come to know that he and his government had totally failed.

He said that the PTI chief was violating his own party’s constitution and agenda.

Tahir alleged that Imran Khan did not respect the confidence reposed by people during last elections and would face consequences in future.