PML-N to win next elections on basis of performence: Murtaza Abbassi

ABBOTTABAD, Sep 27 (APP): Deputy Speaker National Assembly Murtaza

Javed Abbassi on Wednesday said that PML-N is united and our rivals would

face defeat in next general elections.

Addressing a huge public gathering at Sareela, he said victory in NA-120

is a proof that nation has rejected disqualification of former prime minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Murtaza Javed Abbassi further said that PML-N would win forthcoming

general elections on the basis of its performance adding we would

once again form governments in federal and provinces.

The PML-N government has focused developmental of the country after

strengthening economy, defense and foreign policy of the motherland,

Deputy Speaker said.

He also announced Sui Gas provision project worth Rs 190 million for

four UC’s of NA-18 including Sareela, Tarmochia, Salwala and Batolni to

be started within two months. He also announced the construction of

Kaseelan to Batolni road to address the traffic related problems of

the area.

Earlier addressing the public gathering PML-N parliamentary leader in

KP assembly Sardar Orangzeb Nalotha said that under the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif PML-N government has started many mega projects

across the country including Hazara division on the contrary PTI has

failed to start any single mega developmental programme.

He also performed the groundbreaking ceremony of construction work on

Sareela Government Boys High School with the cost of 22.3 million rupees. The project would be completed within one year time period.