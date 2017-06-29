ISLAMABAD, Jun 29 (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minister
on Political Affairs Dr Asif Kirmani Thursday said Prime
Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had support of the people and
opponents were afraid that they would lose general election in 2018.
In a statement, he said the opponents would not be able to
compete with Pakistan Muslim League (N) in 2018 elections.
“We will defeat the opponents in the election of 2018.”
He said opponents had indulged in baseless allegations and
conspiracies against the federal government led by PML (N).
Those who broke and looted Pakistan were now claiming to be
innocent angels, he added.
PML-N to win general election: Asif Kirmani
ISLAMABAD, Jun 29 (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minister