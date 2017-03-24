PML-N to get power with outright majority in next general election: Kirmani

ISLAMABAD, March 24 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime

Minister on Political Affairs Dr Asif Kirmani Friday said that

PML-N would get power with outright majority in the upcoming general

election under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif.

In a statement he said that Imran Khan would be defeated in Lahore due to good governance and performance of Shehbaz Sharif.

Kirmani said Imran Khan would lose election in Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa as people were very much aware about his tactics and would not be deceived again.

To think about even winning seats from Lahore by Imran Khan was irrational and he would face the performance and good governance of Shehbaz Sharif there, Asif Kirmani added.