PML-N to form next Govt in KP: Muqam

PESHAWAR, Apr 21 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) provincial president Amir Muqam on Friday said the party would form next provincial government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing a huge public gathering here, he said PML-N has emerged as a popular political party in KP and would become in power by getting mandate in general elections of 2018.

He said the decision of Supreme Court in Panama case was victory of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, adding that PML-N central leader Nawaz Sharif was not declared guilty in over 500 pagesâ€™ decision of the apex court.

Those who filed Panama case had wasted time of the nation for which they would be held accountable, Muqam observed.

He said Imran Khan was disappointed over the decision in Panama case as he had failed to prove his allegations in the court of law.

Muqam said Imran Khan had become master of “U-Turn” who always disappointed the nation because he had nothing to deliver adding KP people gave mandate to PTI for change but did nothing in return except disappointment.

“Imran Khan has deceived people of KP and wasted time in protest and dance parties instead of resolving problems of masses,” he noted.

He said PML-N leader Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif always respected the mandate of masses and initiated various mega projects and put the country on path of economic development and welfare of masses.

He said the Ehtesab Commission in KP is dysfunctional from a long time and the provincial government was criticisng accountability process in capital.