PML-N to continue work for welfare, economic progress, democracy: Khurram

ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (APP):Minister for Defence, Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan has said that Pakistan Muslim League

Nawaz (PML-N), government will continue work for welfare, economic progress and democracy in Pakistan.

The PML-N under the dynamic leadership and vision of Nawaz Sharif had addressed the challenges of terrorism

and energy, he said while talking to a news channel.

The present government had restored peace in Karachi, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhawa through operation

Zarb-e-Azb, he said.

The operation Radal Fasaad would completely eradicate the menace of terrorism in the country, he added.

The Minister said that the PML-N government had brought the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC),

projects for the benefit of the people.

The present government will complete its constitutional tenure, he said adding that next election would be

conducted in free and transparent manner.

To a question regarding US relations, he said that the focus would be given to rebuilding trust.

Pakistan had given a lot of sacrifices in war against terrorism, Khurram Dastagir said.

Pakistan will take steps against the terrorists on providing actionable intelligence, he added.

To another question he said that effective policing on both sides of Pak-Afghan borders would help resolve

the problems.

He said Pakistan will not accept any security role of India in the region.

Replying to a question he said that the PML-N was fully united under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif,

adding that party will contest the 2018 elections on the basis of performance.

He said that political stability was imperative for increasing employment, business and prosperity in Pakistan.