PML-N not surprised over JIT report: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, July 10 (APP): Spokesman to the Prime Minister Dr Musadik Malik on Monday said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) was not surprised over the joint investigation team’s (JIT) report in the Panama Papers case which was submitted to the Supreme Court.

Talking to a private news channel, he termed the report had proved the reservations of Sharif family about the JIT.

He said the JIT report was biased and its members had pressurized witnesses to become approver against the Sharif family.

Musadik said everyone was well aware about the composition of JIT and how it was constituted.