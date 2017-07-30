PML-N in comfortable position for grabbing PM slot

ISLAMABAD, July 30 (APP): Enjoying the support of 213 members

of National Assembly, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and

allies were in comfortable position for grabbing Prime Minister’s

slot.

The nominee of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Shahid

Khaqan Abbasi was in comfortable position to elect Prime Minister of

Pakistan. PML-N has 188 MNAs in the National Assembly.

According to party position appearing on National Assembly’s

website, Pakistan Peoples Party has the support of 47 MNAs, Pakistan

Tehreek-e-Insaf has 33 members.

Mutahidda Quomi Movement (MQM) enjoys the support of 24

members. Jamait Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) has 13 MNAs, Pakistan Muslim

League Functional (PML-F) 5, Jamat-i-Islami 4, Pakhtunkhwa Milli

Awami Party (PkMAP) 3, National People Party (NPP) 2, Pakistan

Muslim League 2, Awami National Party 2, Balochistan National Party

(BNP), Quomi Watan Party (QWP), Pakistan Muslim League Zia (PMl-Z),

National Party, Awami Muslim League (AML), Awami Jamhori Ittehad

Pakistan and All Pakistan Muslim League enjoying the support of one

each MNA.There are eight independent members.