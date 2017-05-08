PML-N hopeful to win next general elections

ISLAMABAD, May 8 (APP): Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Monday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N would win next general elections on its performance basis like it emerged as a winner in 2013.

Talking to media persons outside Supreme Court, he said that Imran Khan introduced the term ‘Search’ which would be implemented now in his own case.

He said Pakistan Muslim League (N) and its leaders were ready to face allegations levelled by PTI at any forum and gave them best response.

He observed PML-N had presented its evidences in Supreme Court from 70s and PTI did not even present the transaction details of Bani Gala in the court.

He said PTI leader had started the drama of off-shore companies which would end soon.