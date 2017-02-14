PM visits Capt (rtd) Mobin’s residence, offers condolences

LAHORE, Feb 14 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday went to the residence of Capt (retd) Syed Ahmad Mobin and expressed condolences with the bereaved family.

Ahmad Mobin was martyred in a suicide blast at Charing Cross, The Mall.

The prime minister expressed condolences with the mother, sister and wife of Capt (retd) Ahmad Mobin. He also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, Federal Minister for Defence, Water and Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Advisor to Prime Minister on National Security Lt-Gen (retd) Nasir Janjua, Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Inspector General of police (IGP)

Punjab Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhaira, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Sameer Ahmad Syed, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Amin Wains and other government officials were present on the occasion.