PM to win legal battle like 2013 political contest: Dr Tariq

ISLAMABAD, July 20 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif would emerge victorious in the legal battle like the thumping win he
got in the political contest of 2013, Minister of State for Capital
Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry
said on Thursday.
“PTI could not face the PML-N in the political battle field and now
it is aspiring for something extra for political gains,” he said while talking to media outside
the Supreme Court.
He said PTI knew very well that it could not face the PML-N in
political field, so it like an ‘immature player’ wanted to get ‘walkover’ and praying for rain
to stop the match.
“PTI is pursuing the only one policy that is to get walkover in one
way or other,” he said.
Dr Tariq said the whole nation witnessed unprecedented development
taking place across the country, adding that the Prime Minister was putting
in his all energy to make the country a vibrant economic power. “The PM is
fulfilling all the promises he made with the public during the election
campaign 2013.”
Declaring the PML-N rivals ‘political pygmies,’ he said they
(opponents) were desperately looking towards the supreme court for a verdict
of their choice.
He said the Sharif family submitted certified documents required in
the Panama Papers case and more were being provided to the Supreme
Court.
“Accountability of the Prime Minister and his family is being done and
the whole nation is witnessing,” he said.
