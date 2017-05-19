PM to present Pakistan’s stance courageously at Saudi Arabia: Tariq

ISLAMABAD, May 19 (APP): Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD), Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Friday said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif would courageously present Pakistan’s stance before US President Donald Trump during his visit to Saudi Arabia.

Talking to a private news channel, he appreciated the participation of representatives of all political parties at China, where many projects were signed which would bring development and prosperity in the country.

The minister said several leaders of different countries had participated in the One Belt and One Road (OBOR) summit, adding that Pakistan had vigorously presented its stance before them as it had great importance in the region.

He said all political parties should show same maturity on an issues of national interest as they showed unity at OBOR summit.

Dr Tariq Fazal said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and OBOR would strengthen the national economy.