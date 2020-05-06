PM stresses media’s key role in highlighting Islamic history, culture

ISLAMABAD, May 6 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday stressing media’s “key role in highlighting the Islamic history and culture” said delivering a message of humanity and care was need of the hour.

In a meeting with Chairman Standing Committee on Information Broadcasting and Heritage Senator Faisal Javed Khan, the prime minister said Islamic teachings were based on principles of helping out the people in need and distress.

The meeting discussed cooperation among Muslim countries on promotion in the fields of culture, heritage and fine arts.

Imran Khan said Pakistani nationals, from anywhere in the world, always supported the people in their homeland facing problems and challenges.

He said service to humanity was the real strength and goodness of Pakistani society.

The prime minister lauded the positive response of nation on contributing towards the Corona Relief Fund in bid to fight the pandemic.