Mob violence in Bishkek: Embassy says no confirmed reports of any Pakistani student’s death; helplines set up

BISHKEK (Kyrgyzstan), May 18 (APP): A number of Pakistani students studying in Bishkek were subjected to mob violence late Friday night with many of them receiving injuries, though the embassy has far confirmed no death.

According to Pakistan’s Embassy in Bishkek, foreign students living in Bishkek including those from Pakistan, were attacked by locals in the aftermath of their brawl with Egyptian nationals a few days ago.

Some hostels of medical universities in Bishkek and private residences of international students including Pakistanis were attacked.

However, contrary to the social media posts, the embassy said that so far, they had received no confirmed reports of death or rape of any Pakistani student there.

Amidst the mob violence, the embassy strongly advised the Pakistani students to stay indoors.

In social media post, Ambassador of Pakistan in Bishkek Hasan Zaigham assured that the embassy was liaising with the local law enforcement authorities to ensure safety of the Pakistani students.

The envoy also shared helpline numbers +996555554476 and +996507567667, asking the students to call in case of emergency.

“In view of mob violence around student hostels in Bishkek, the embassy strongly advises all Pakistani students in Bishkek to stay indoors until the situation returns to normal. We are liaising with the local law enforcement authorities to ensure safety of our student fraternity,” the ambassador said.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch also reposted the envoy’s message and said the embassy was in contact with the Kyrgyz authorities to facilitation Pakistani students as their safety was of paramount importance for the ambassador and his team.

Various social media posts also reported the incidents of mob violence at the hostels housing foreign students in Bishkek, along with the footages and imagery, with many appealing to the relevant authorities for immediate help to the Pakistani students.

Response to Calls

According to Ambassador Hasan Zaigham, the embassy staff was continuously responding to the calls from the Pakistani students and extending maximum possible support to them.

“The Embassy of Pakistan is doing its best to help Pakistani students in distress,” he responded to an X post.

FO spokesperson Baloch also seconded the ambassador saying that he and his team were available on the given emergency numbers which are also available on WhatsApp.

“They have responded to hundreds of queries by students and their families. In case the numbers do not connect because of phone traffic, please text/WhatsApp,” she advised.

What happened?

According to a public notice issued by the embassy, there had been a number of incidents of mob violence against foreign students in Bishkek since last evening.

Quoting the Kyrgyz press, it said that the matter boiled over after a video of a fight between Kyrgyz students and medical students from Egypt was shared on May 13.

It said that some hostels of medical universities in Bishkek and private residences of international students including Pakistanis have been attacked. The hostels are inhabited by students from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

No confirmation of deaths, rapes

As the social media posts have been claiming the deaths and rapes of the students in Bishkek, the embassy said they had received only the information of light injuries to a number of students.

“There have been reports of light injuries to a number of students from Pakistan. Despite social media posts about alleged death and rape of Pakistani students, so far, we have not received any confirmed report,” the embassy note added as of 0530 am (PST).

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressing concerns over the situation of violence in Bishkek, directed Pakistan’s Ambassador in Kyrgyzstan to provide all necessary support to the Pakistani students.

“Deeply concerned over the situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. I have directed Pakistan’s Ambassador to provide all necessary help and assistance,” the prime minister wrote on his X timeline.

“My office is also in touch with the Embassy and constantly monitoring the situation,” the prime minister added.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said that the government had established contact with the Kyrgyz authorities to ensure the protection of Pakistani students in Bishkek, amidst the incidents of mob violence.

The deputy prime minister calling the reports of mob attacks on students “extremely concerning” instructed the Pakistan’s ambassador to Kyrgyzstan to fully facilitate them.

This is a developing story