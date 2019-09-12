PM set to give policy statement on Kashmir on Friday : FO

ISLAMABAD, Sep 12 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan will give a policy statement regarding the

situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir during his upcoming visit to Azad Kashmir on Friday, the Foreign Office said on Thursday.

“The policy statement is part of Pakistan’s continued struggle for the Kashmir cause,” Foreign Office spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal said at a weekly media briefing.

He said several other steps were also under consideration regarding the IOJK and would be shared as the situation unfolded.

The spokesman said the struggle for Kashmir was a continued process, not an event.”Our stance is loud and clear that the all issues with India including the Kashmir dispute can be resolved through dialogue,” he added.