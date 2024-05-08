PU to provide skilled graduates to insurance industry

LAHORE, May 08 (APP):Punjab University (PU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has said there are a lot of opportunities available in the insurance sector in Pakistan and the PU Hailey College of Banking and Finance (HCBF) is committed to providing skilled graduates according to demand of the industry.

He was addressing a seminar on ‘Insurance and Takaful’, organised by the HCBF here on Wednesday. Principal Dr Ahmed Muneeb Mehta, Chairman of Insurance Association of Pakistan North Region Muhammad Hisham, well-known senior officials from insurance industry, faculty members and students were present. The event was coupled with the inauguration of career fair and Takaful week being marked at the college.

Prof Khalid Mahmood said the insurance industry contacts itself to provide employment to our graduates. He said that due to the growing demand of graduates in the field, new academic programmes had been started in the college. He said that even some doctors and engineers had also joined the field of insurance. He congratulated the college administration for organising a successful career fair in the insurance field. Muhammad Hisham said that there are excellent employment opportunities in the insurance industry. He said that as soon as the students get the required skills, they start getting higher offers in the market. He said that new opportunities have been created in life insurance and health insurance sectors. He said that Islamic insurance in the name of Takaful is also being promoted worldwide.

Dr Ahmed Muneeb said that Hailey College of Banking and Finance had established strong linkages with the insurance industry. He said that the college organised a career fair to provide employment opportunities to the students. He said that the curriculum is designed according to the requirements of the market. He said that the graduates of HCBF are working on important positions in all insurance companies.

Later, the VC and others visited various stalls at the career fair in which the country’s major insurance companies have set up their stalls which were interviewing students for hiring.