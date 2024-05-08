Saudi Arabia says anyone violating Hajj regulations between June 2-20 will be punished

ISLAMABAD, May 08 (APP):Saudi Arabia’s Interior Ministry has announced that violators of the Hajj regulations and instructions without a permit during the period June 2- 20 will be punished.

Citizens, residents, and visitors to the Kingdom caught violating Hajj regulations and instructions without a permit in Makkah, the area around the Grand Mosque, Hajj sites, the Haramain station in Al-Rusayfah, security control centers, sorting centers, and temporary security control centers during the specified period will be fined SR 10,000 ($2,666).

The people violating the rules would be deported to their countries and banned from reentering the Kingdom, Arab News reported.

The Ministry of Interior said violators would be fined a further SR 10,000 each time they broke the rules, stressing the importance of adhering to Hajj regulations and instructions so that pilgrims can carry out their rituals in safety, security, and comfort.

“Anyone who is caught transporting violators of Hajj regulations and instructions without a permit will be imprisoned for a period of up to six months and fined up to SR 50,000 riyals,” he added.

“An order will be made to confiscate the vehicle used and the violator will be deported after serving a prison sentence if an expat. The fine will increase in line with the number of people illegally transported,” the minister further said.