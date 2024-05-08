PSX loses 159 points

ISLAMABAD, May 8 (APP):The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Wednesday witnessed bearish trend and shed 159.38 points, a negative change of 0.22 percent, closing at 72,601.82 points against 72,761.20 points the previous trading day.

A total of 970,325,029 shares valuing Rs 23.514 billion were traded during the day as compared to 621,826,404 shares valuing Rs 24.970 billion the last day.

Some 388 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 149 of them recorded gains and 208 sustained losses, whereas the prices of 31 remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 407,883,727 shares at Rs 1.51 per share, K-Electric Limited with 68,032,121 shares at Rs 4.68 per share and Hum Network with 56,105,156 shares at Rs 9.03 per share.

Services Industries Limited witnessed an increase of Rs 49.60 per share price closing at Rs 710.91, whereas the runner-up was Highnoon Laboratories Limited with Rs 26.83 decline to close at Rs 649.82.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 552.77 per share closing at Rs 18,995.18, followed by Hallmark Company Limited with Rs 68.00 decline to close at Rs 838.62