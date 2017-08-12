PM pays homage to Father of Nation

KARACHI, Aug 12 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Saturday visited Mazar-e-Quaid to pay homage to the Father of Nation, Quaid- e- Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The prime minister laid floral wreath and offered fateha

at the Mazar-e-Quaid.

He was accompanied by Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair,

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Minister for Interior

Ahsan Iqbal. PML-N leaders senator Saleem Zia and Shah Mohammed Shah were also present.

Later, the prime minister also recorded his impressions

in the visitor’s book.

“It is a matter of great privilege and honour for me to pay homage to Father of the Nation once again. I feel elevated to be here today after the smooth transition in our democratic dispensation”, he said in his

impressions.

“The Quaid’s chairmastic leadership and his democratic

struggle for a separate homeland for the Muslims of sub-continent resulted in the creation of Pakistan.”

“I pledge to work tirelessly for making Pakistan a peaceful and prosperous country. May Almighty Allah give us strength to continue to uphold the ideals for which Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah strived for throughout his life.”