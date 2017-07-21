PM not raises any objection on SC decisions: Bizenjo

ISLAMABAD, July 21 (APP): Minister for Ports and Shipping Mir Hasil

Bizenjo on Friday said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his party had not raised any objection on the decisions of the Supreme Court on Panama Papers case.

The prime minister and his party would accept the verdict of the

apex court on Panama Papers issue, he said talking to a private news

channel.

He said Nawaz Sharif and his family followed law and constitution and

cooperated with Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to ensure transparent

investigation.

The minister said the prime minister and his family had presented

themselves for accountability. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had not spoke at any forum that it would not accept the Supreme Court’s decisions, he added.

He said whenever JIT had summoned to the Sharif family, they appeared before it which was a precedent.