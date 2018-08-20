PM Imran’s address to the nation widely hailed

ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP):People from different walks of life including, youth, labours, students, employees, women and business community on Monday hailed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s maiden address to the nation, pinning high hopes that the country would soon be on sustainable path to economic revival.

They were of the view that the newly elected prime minister had not only identified various challenges confronted by the country but also gave a complete and practicable road-map to tackle them in an effective manner.

Iram Saba, a working woman, told APP that Imran Khan has the capability to address all the challenges. She said the address was a real reflection of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) elections manifesto. “If Imran Khan succeeds to overcomes the issues highlighted during the speech and mentioned in the PTI’s manifesto at least 50 percent people will witness visible change in their lives,” she said.

Qaisr Mehmood, a government employee said if the PTI government brought reforms only in health, education and environment sectors, it would be a great achievement.

However, he was of the view that implementation of policies and plans was a big issue in Pakistan. Imran Khan would not only raise country’s stature in the comity of nations but also give impetus to economic growth, he said.

Business community had pinned their hopes with the new PTI government as they believed that the new policies would be introduced in consultation with private sector to attract huge investment, Muhammad Azam, a local trader said.

Muhammad Yasin, a labour union leader said that Imran’s decision to provide facilities to the investors under one roof would help in bringing foreign investment to the country.

He said that reforms in government institutions, particularly in Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) would bring fruitful results and help in plugging billions of rupees leakage in the revenue generation system annually.

He said there was a dire need to broaden tax net in the country as currently only around 0.8 million people were paying tax. “In the past national wealth was plundered and the people had no trust in the rulers so they were reluctant to pay taxes,” he said.

He also called upon the newly elected government to simplify taxation system to attract maximum number of people to file their income tax returns without any difficulty.

He said that the austerity measures announced by the prime minister were need of the hour as the state which was indebted with heavy loans could not afford extravagances.

Regarding opening up four new tourism resorts in the country, Alina Ali said that this act would not only attract tourists from across the world, but would also help in generating huge foreign reserves besides improving the country’s image in the world.

Muhammad Rizwan, a social activist lauded the maiden speech delivered by the Prime Minster and said that Imran Khan was the first Prime Minister who delivered extempore speech to the nation for over one hour.