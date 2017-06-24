ISLAMABAD, June 24 (APP): A government spokesman on Saturday
said that Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his family had
performed Umrah on their personal expenses.
The spokesman, in a statement, said a campaign was being carried
out by some media channels stating the prime minister and his family
members and relatives had performed Umrah on the government expenses, which was baseless.
He said the prime minister and his family every year spent
the last ten days of the holy month of Ramazan in Saudi Arabia and
bore all the expenses themselves in that regard.
This year also, the spokesman said, his relatives reached
Saudi Arabia at their own expenses through PIA’s different commercial flights while the prime minister along with his family and limited
staff travelled to Jeddah through PIA’s commercial flight PK0-741 and
the media was informed in that regard.
PM, family performed Umrah at personal expenses: spokesman
