PM, family performed Umrah at personal expenses: spokesman

ISLAMABAD, June 24 (APP): A government spokesman on Saturday

said that Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his family had

performed Umrah on their personal expenses.

The spokesman, in a statement, said a campaign was being carried

out by some media channels stating the prime minister and his family

members and relatives had performed Umrah on the government expenses, which was baseless.

He said the prime minister and his family every year spent

the last ten days of the holy month of Ramazan in Saudi Arabia and

bore all the expenses themselves in that regard.

This year also, the spokesman said, his relatives reached

Saudi Arabia at their own expenses through PIA’s different commercial flights while the prime minister along with his family and limited

staff travelled to Jeddah through PIA’s commercial flight PK0-741 and

the media was informed in that regard.