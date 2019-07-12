PM directs harmonization of federal, provincial business laws within month

ISLAMABAD, Jul 12 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday directed the Board of Investment (BoI) chairman to harmonize the business-related laws enforced at the center and the provinces within a month.

Chairing a meeting of the BoI’s Board of Directors here, the prime minister also directed to ease the business-related laws in light of the Board’s recommendations to remove unnecessary conditions.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan, Advisor on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood, BoI Chairman Zubair Gillani, Dr Salman Shah, Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Ahmer Bilal Sufi and others.